HIGH POINT — A proposed shopping center at a major north High Point intersection moved a step closer to reality Monday.
The City Council unanimously approved an agreement that calls for High Point to pay the full cost of designing and constructing a half-mile extension of Samet Drive between W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road.
The road will bisect about 34 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection where developer Bunker Land Group of Charlotte is planning 160,000 square feet of commercial space and 180 multifamily units in a project he’s marketing as “Palladium South.”
The road project has been in the city’s long-range plans since 1995. The city initially was going to reimburse the developer up to $4.5 million of the construction costs. Instead, the city will construct the road, whatever it costs, on land donated by the developer.
The council also approved annexation and zoning requests from the developer that were needed to advance the project.
In other business Monday, the council approved adding Juneteenth as a paid city holiday. Juneteenth is observed each June 19 to mark the abolition of slavery.
It became a federal holiday this year and is observed as a paid holiday by several of the largest cities in North Carolina.
“The addition of this holiday will help keep the city competitive to other public sector employers and will help the city retain and attract employees in a highly competitive job market,” according to the city.
Council approved Juneteenth as a holiday by a 7-1 vote, with Councilman Wesley Hudson opposed. Councilman Britt Moore was absent.
Hudson said he thinks it doesn’t make sense to remove another day of city services when some functions are already short-staffed in areas like trash and leaf pickup.
Also Monday, Councilwoman Monica Peters was named mayor pro tem for the coming year by her colleagues.
