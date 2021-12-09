GUILFORD COUNTY – All Guilford County businesses and property owners are required by North Carolina law to pay their local property taxes before midnight Jan. 5, 2022.
The deadline applies to taxes on all real property except vehicles licensed in North Carolina.
Payments may be made in person at the Guilford County Tax Collection Center at 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point, or 400 W. Market St., Greensboro. Call 336-641-3363 prior to visiting to ensure the tax offices are open to the public. 24/7 Drop Boxes also are available at both High Point and Greensboro offices.
Property owners can pay taxes online with credit/debit cards by visiting guilfordcountync.gov, by download at www.myGuilfordCounty or by telephoning 336-203-7795.
Payments also can be mailed directly to the following address:
Guilford County Tax Department
P.O. Box 71072
Charlotte, NC 28272-1072
A convenience fee of 1.85% and $2 transaction fee will be charged for online or telephone payments by credit or debit cards. If paying by check online there will be a convenience fee of 1.85% and $1.25 per transaction.
Late payments will be subject to interest penalties as well as forcible collection methods, such as garnishment of wages and attachment of bank accounts.
