GUILFORD COUNTY — Parents who want students to attend a school out of their attendance zone next year have until the end of May to submit requests to Guilford County Schools.
The reassignment window for the 2023-24 school year opens May 1 at 8 a.m. and closes May 31 at 5 p.m. During this time, families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.
Approvals and denials will be processed and communicated electronically through SchoolMint.
Transfer requests are considered based on the reason for the request and space availability at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students. Transfer guidelines can be found at https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605.
Reassignment does not apply to choice schools and programs. Choice program applications were accepted during the January-February application window for the following school year. More information on choice schools can be found at https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/2113.
