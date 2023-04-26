GUILFORD COUNTY — Parents who want students to attend a school out of their attendance zone next year have until the end of May to submit requests to Guilford County Schools.

The reassignment window for the 2023-24 school year opens May 1 at 8 a.m. and closes May 31 at 5 p.m. During this time, families may submit a request to attend schools outside of their attendance zone at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.

