LEXINGTON — The president of Davidson-Davie Community College died on Tuesday after battling esophageal cancer for several months.
Darrin Hartness, 54, became the fourth president of Davidson County Community College, which later was renamed Davidson-Davie Community College, in January 2019. He and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters.
He previously served for 28 years in K-12 public education, including a combined 11 years as superintendent of Davie County Schools and Mount Airy City Schools. His background also included time spent as a teacher, principal, chief technology officer, assistant superintendent and adjunct professor.
In an interview earlier this year with Education NC, Hartness said that whatever role he ever held, “It’s really about relationships.”
“A priority of mine is to create a culture for each other, for our faculty and staff, and for our students. If we take care of our faculty and staff, then they will take care of our students,” he said.
He also said he was moved by watching students’ growth.
“To be part of that experience of watching them go into a career or a job that is going to make their life better and better for their family has been very powerful for me,” he said.
The college held a moment of silence at both Davidson and Davie campuses on Wednesday.
Jenny Varner, the college’s vice president of external affairs, has been named acting president while the board of trustees begins a searching for a replacement for Hartness.
In 2017, Hartness was the recipient of the William and Ida Friday Medal for Educational Innovation, which is presented by the N.C. State University College of Education for significant, distinguished and enduring contributions to education. He was also part of the 2019 Aspen Presidential Fellowship in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative.
Earlier this year, the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents and the North Carolina School Superintendents Association created the Hartness Student Success Scholarship, which is awarded to students from Davie County Schools who plan to attend DDCC.
The Hartness Excellence Endowment was established by the Davidson-Davie Board of Trustees and Foundation to support “innovative thinking, the pursuit of new opportunities, and the recognition of distinguished service” among college faculty and staff.
