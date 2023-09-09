HIGH POINT — The community is invited to City Lake Park next weekend for a longtime annual event featuring food, live entertainment, arts exhibitions and activities and more.
The 49th annual Day in the Park Festival will be Sunday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown.
Sponsored by The High Point Arts Council, this year’s festival features two stages of live entertainment, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, historic arts exhibitions, arts themed activities and more than 30 artists and crafters.
Admission into the festival is free. All-day ride tickets for the train, carousel and more are $6 for children.
Among the several local food trucks at the event will be Kona Ice, The Kid In Me Tastee Treats, Kibi’s Crazy Casserole, Too Random: A Street Food Experience, Taqueria El Azteca & Taco Truck, Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ, Paddled South Brewery and Nomad Wine.
The two stages will showcase local musicians, dancers, poets and actors. Among performers will be the Andrews High School Marching Band, The Studio, NuBeing Collective, High Point Community Theatre, the High Point University Drumline and Vinmark International Dance, among several other acts.
