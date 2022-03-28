DAVIDSON COUNTY — A statewide legal group has filed a federal complaint against the Davidson County Schools on behalf of a 14-year-old Black student, alleging “a pervasive pattern of racial discrimination and harassment” at Oak Grove High School.
The complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights by the Right to Education Project of Legal Aid NC, a nonprofit that provides free legal services in civil matters to low-income people.
Legal Aid NC said in a press release that the problems the complaint details extend beyond what the one student experienced during the 2021-22 school year.
“The pattern of pervasive discrimination and the tolerance of a racially hostile environment described ... is endemic to DCS. They are no stranger to local, state-wide, or national attention on matters of racial conflict,” it said.
Efforts to get comment from DCS administrators were unsuccessful on Monday.
Before transferring to Oak Grove, the student had attended a magnet middle school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The student’s parent, D’Shean Smith, said in the press release that the family moved to Davidson County with hopes of a better quality of life.
“Unfortunately, our relocation has been a living nightmare due to the discrimination and unfair treatment my oldest daughter experienced at Oak Grove,” Smith said. “I am still in disbelief by some of the things my daughter experienced at school simply because of the color of her skin.”
Black students make up just 4% of the Oak Grove student body, and the percentage of Black girls is only 2%, amounting to 17 out of the student body of 895 students.
“I was treated unfairly at Oak Grove compared to white students on so many occasions,” the student said in the press release. “At this predominately white high school, the racial discrimination and daily challenges I faced made me feel isolated and unfit, but I know that what happened to me does not define me or my future.”
Incidents of racial harassment and discrimination that Legal Aid NC says happened over three months included:
• Failing to discipline a group of white students for openly discussing pronunciation of a racial slur in the student’s presence and then calling her by the slur.
• Punishing the student for going to the bathroom without permission while she was menstruating but not punishing a white student who accompanied her.
• Further punishing the student for expressing frustration about the incident.
• Failing to aid the student or allow her to call her mother while she suffered an anxiety attack caused by discriminatory treatment.
The students switched to virtual learning because of the continued problems, the press release said.
Crystal S. Ingram, the staff attorney for the Right to Education Project who filed the complaint, said that school officials allowed “a hostile and toxic school environment created by the misconduct of white students and teachers at the expense of the mental well-being of Black students.”
The complaint seeks a comprehensive investigation by the Office for Civil Rights and other remedies, including discipline of administrators, faculty and staff members; training; payment of costs associated with counseling and the student’s eventual transfer to another school system; and recalculation of certain grades.
Frankie Gist, a community activist and founder of Hope Dealers Outreach, said DCS and Oak Grove High School failed the student by allowing her to experience racism.
“As a community, we cannot sit back and allow what they did to her to be swept under the rug,” Gist said. “If we sit back, we fail her as well.”
