DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Board of Commissioners is pulling its support and money from the Davidson County Economic Development Commission in favor of creating a separate county-run program.

During their meeting on Monday, the county commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw as a member of the EDC effective July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. The proposed 2023-24 Davidson County budget does not have a contribution to the Davidson County EDC, and it has a new staff position of economic development director.

