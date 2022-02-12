THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College and Gardner-Webb University recently signed an agreement to expand transfer pathways for the schools.
The Bulldog Bound direct-entry admission program will provide a seamless path for DDCC students transferring to Gardner-Webb and expands on work the two schools did in September to provide DDCC students a way to transfer to Gardner-Webb.
DDCC President Darrin Hartness described the partnership as extremely important for students who want to seek a four-year degree.
“Bulldog Bound just adds another element to this great collaboration between our schools,” Hartness said. “I am thrilled that our students have another strong option to continue their education after they leave Davidson-Davie.”
Bulldog Bound allows DDCC students to transfer directly to GWU after completing a degree in associate of arts or science, associate of arts or science in teacher preparation, associate of fine arts in visual arts or associate in applied science.
Students in the Bulldog Bound program will have access to information about GWU academic programs as well as to faculty and staff who will facilitate their transition to Gardner-Webb. The program prioritizes the ability of participants to receive admission, financial aid, registration and orientation communications early in the transition process.
While enrolled at DDCC, students will identify their interest in Bulldog Bound by completing a brief, online form provided by a transfer counselor. There is no program participation fee.
