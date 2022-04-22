DAVIDSON COUNTY — Residents will have a chance on Tuesday to dispose of deadly pesticides in a safe and legal manner.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in cooperation with the Davidson County Cooperative Extension Service, will be sponsoring the Pesticide Collection Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Davidson County Fairgrounds. There is no charge for disposal.
Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted, including banned and outdated pesticides.
The event is for pesticides only. Paint, cleaning solutions, petroleum products, automotive
formulations and other hazardous waste will not be accepted.
For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, try to save any portion of the label to help identify the material. If you have unknown materials, material in gas cylinders or containers greater than 5 gallons in size, you must contact the Extension office at 336-242- 2081 before the collection day for special instructions. Aerosol cans with household pesticides are acceptable.
You can also contact the County Extension Office for tips on transporting pesticides safely to the collection.
