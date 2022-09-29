TRIAD — A Davidson County man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised probation after being convicted on a federal charge of possession of child pornography.

Kevin Richard Heidel, 38, who was a registered sex offender, was identified in 2019 by investigators from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed that an Instagram user in Davidson County was suspected of uploading images of child pornography to the platform, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

