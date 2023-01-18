RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Davidson County man died Wednesday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 85 in northern Randolph County and was hit by a tractor-trailer.
Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29, of Lexington, was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Interstate 85 just after 6 a.m. near the Finch Farm Road interchange in Trinity when he braked suddenly and lost control, the State Highway Patrol said. His motorcycle overturned, and Olivas was thrown onto the interstate.
