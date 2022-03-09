HIGH POINT – American history took a fresh approach this week as the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized four students for their winning essays and honored Chris Royster as American History Teacher of the Year.
Rena Norcross presented the 2022 Rena Ritch Norcross Legacy Scholarship to Emma Carlisle “E.C.” Niebauer, whose essay delved into what it means to be an American patriot now. The scholarship is open to children and grandchildren of members of the Alexander Martin Chapter of the National Society of DAR.
Niebauer, a National Honor Society member who has maintained a dual enrollment in both college-level and high school honors classes, said patriots should respond during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating blood, getting vaccinated, voting and volunteering to help solve local food insecurities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world and our way of life more than we could have ever imagined,” Neibauer said to the gathering at the High Point Country Club. “Whether you give blood, receive a COVID-19 vaccine, vote in elections or help solve food insecurity in your local community, you can be an American patriot in these unprecedented times by giving of your time, talent or treasure. Be the change you want to see.”
Breanna Velez of Tri-City Christian Academy was named the 2021 winner of the new Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest, which is open to students in grades nine through 12.
Velez presented the little known history of Cato Howell, an African-American who was enslaved by Hercules Mulligan, an Irish immigrant who became a spy for the Colonists in New York and helped save George Washington’s life on two occasions. Howell delivered messages disguised as clothing shipments to Washington and Alexander Hamilton, his close friend, because Mulligan knew the British would not suspect an enslaved person to be involved in espionage. Although Howell was jailed at one point, he never exposed Mulligan and remained loyal to the cause of freedom, Velez said.
“Cato was in a dreadful situation and used it to turn into a hero,” Valez said. “He showed that we can use whatever position we are in for good.”
Emery Grunwald, an eighth-grader at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, and Maggie Mercadante, a seventh-grader at Westchester Country Day School, won the 2021 American History Essay Contest for their reflections on the 100th anniversary year of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The American History Essay Contest is open to all students in grades five through eight.
Royster, a teacher at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, reflected on his 25 years as an educator and said American history has always been his favorite course to teach. In the early 1990s, Royster had worked at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, where he said adding Michael Jordan’s jersey to the exhibit was a highlight. Political, social and cultural movements play historic roles as well as minorities, immigrants and religion.
