HIGH POINT — Alexandria Coombs, the owner of Alexandria’s Bistro 1605, jokes about how she became one of the star dancers in this year’s Dancing with the High Point Stars fundraiser.
“I was bullied,” she says with a laugh.
But in Coombs’ eyes, there’s nothing funny about the real reason she agreed to step out of — er, dance out of — her comfort zone.
“Because it’s for the kids, I said, ‘Yeah, you can count me in,’ ” Coombs explains. “I’m happy to be helping such an amazing organization.”
That organization is Communities In Schools of High Point, the benefactor of the annual fundraiser. CIS is a nationally accredited dropout prevention program that mentors at-risk students to help them stay in school.
CIS also offers a job skills program that introduces at-risk and court-involved high-school students to construction trades while providing them with character development guidance.
“This event raises vital dollars to support our programs at eight High Point schools,” says Jennifer Reavis, interim executive director of CIS.
This year’s Dancing with the High Point Stars will be held Feb. 25 at the High Point Country Club, and tickets are still available.
For this popular fundraiser, eight High Point “stars” — well-known community members — have a dance-off similar to the competition on the nationally televised “Dancing With the Stars” show. They prepare for the competition by taking lessons from professional dancers at Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Greensboro, who also dance as their partners at the fundraiser.
This year’s stars, in addition to Coombs, are High Point firefighter Raymond Blue; Hayden Harris of International Market Centers; real-estate agent Brian Mabe, president of Mabe & Co.; Leah McNair, founder of The Sister Circle International; Assistant Chief of Police Petula Sellars; Elisabeth Stambaugh, chief medical officer for the Wake Forest Health Network; and Carly Wrenn, a community volunteer and former Carolina Panthers cheerleader.
While some of the stars have dance experience, others are clearly getting out of their comfort zone by participating in a dance competition, even if it’s for a good cause.
“I’m a chef, not a dancer,” says Coombs, who will perform an East Coast swing number for the competition. “But I’ve learned a lot, and it’s been a lot of fun. And it’s not about winning — it’s all about why you’re doing it, and this is for a great cause.”
Blue, a 33-year-old firefighter, agrees.
“This absolutely has made me step out of my comfort zone,” he says. “But being a firefighter, that’s what you do — that’s kind of what makes us different from a lot of individuals. And community service is part of who I am — I love doing things to help the community.”
Blue says his dance routine will be a mixture of the rumba, the tango, the cha-cha and other steps.
Four trophies will be presented at the end of the evening: Best Performance, Best Costume, Rising Star and Most Money Raised.
Last year’s event raised more than $180,000 for CIS, “and we’re hoping to raise more than that this year,” event co-chair Terri Walker says.
According to Reavis, the CIS results speak for themselves.
“Volunteers work with our students as tutors, buddies and mentors across all grade levels,” she says. “We are extremely proud that 100% of our case-managed students are promoted to the next grade level or graduate from high school.”
With those kinds of results, organizers are hoping for a great turnout at next weekend’s fundraiser.
“It’s always a really fun evening,” Walker says. “It’s entertaining, and it’s for an excellent cause.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.