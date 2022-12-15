HIGH POINT
When Nathan Burns says his performance in this year’s production of “The Nutcracker” will be leaps and bounds better than last year’s performance, he means it literally.
Last year, the 17-year-old High Point Ballet dancer from Wallburg — who was recovering from ankle surgery — wore a protective walking boot, camouflaged to look like an ordinary boot, so he could play the role of a butler in the troupe’s annual production of the beloved holiday classic.
No dancing allowed, of course — he just plodded around onstage, serving drinks during a party scene.
In this year’s production, though — which opens Friday — Burns returns to the stage fully healed and taking on lead roles, including those of Rat King, Marzipan and Russian, which will put his surgically repaired left ankle to the test.
“The Russian lead is my favorite — it has lots of these massive jumps,” Burns says.
There was a time when making such massive jumps — not to mention the inevitable massive landings — might have seemed out of reach for the teenage dancer. In the summer of 2021, after experiencing an unexplained nagging pain in his left ankle, Burns got it checked out and was diagnosed with an osteochondral lesion, an ailment caused by either years of pounding on his legs, a genetic condition, or a combination of both.
Dr. Snow Daws, an orthopedic surgeon and ankle specialist at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, North High Point, explains the problem like this:
“Cartilage is what lines our joints and helps them glide and move smoothly. If you think of your joint as a smoothly paved road, an osteochondral lesion is like a pothole in the middle of that road. It is damage to the cartilage and the bone underneath it.”
Burns had two options — wear a walking boot for six months and see whether the lesion heals on its own, or have surgery and wear a soft cast, followed by the walking boot, to get back to what Daws believed would be full strength.
He chose surgery, undergoing the arthroscopic procedure in September 2021. Daws scooped out the loose, deteriorating cartilage and replaced it with a paste made by mixing donated cartilage with blood bone marrow taken from Burns’ hip. Once that paste was glued into place, Burns was on crutches and told not to walk for six weeks. Once he was allowed to walk, he still had to wear the boot for another six weeks.
“Cartilage is difficult to get to heal, so you really have to protect it for a very long time,” Daws explains.
That was a challenge for Burns, whose schedule was normally filled with long hours of training for dance and playing soccer for his club team and for Oak Grove High School, where he’s a junior.
For Burns, who had been taking ballet since he was 7, it helped being able to participate in “The Nutcracker,” one of his favorite holiday traditions.
“Even though I was just a butler, it was great just to be on stage,” he says. “I also helped pull props off the stage and things like that.”
Burns got the all-clear to begin light activity in January, and he began by returning to his dance training.
“There’s a lot of injury prevention in dance, and a lot of it can be used as recovery,” he says. “Once I got my endurance and I got back in shape, I started to get my skills back. That’s when I really felt like I was back on top of my game.”
The patience and hard work will pay off this weekend, when Burns gets to dance again in “The Nutcracker.”
Rita Taylor, founder and executive director of High Point Ballet, says Burns earned the lead roles he’ll be performing.
“He was down for the count last year, and I know he was frustrated by that,” she says. “But he’s worked so hard — he’s worked himself back up to where he was and beyond.”

