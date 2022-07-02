HIGH POINT — At nearly 100 years old, Koonce City Lake Dam was built well before modern dam-safety standards were developed.
Addressing that will cost the city of High Point, which owns and operates the dam, at least $19 million.
The dam was built in the 1920s to create one of the city’s water-supply lakes where the east and west forks of the Deep River meet near what’s now City Lake Park. It does not meet current state safety requirements for stability or spillway capacity and has several other safety-related deficiencies, said Robby Stone, director of the city’s public services department.
“The dam is not deemed in immediate danger of immediate failure. It’s just deemed as, ‘We need to look at making improvements or replacements in the near future,’ ” Stone said. “As things age, we have to start making repairs and upgrades.”
The city hired consultant Schnabel Engineering of Greensboro to evaluate alternatives for a long-term solution for the dam, and they came back with three options — one being a complete replacement and the others involving major repairs.
Stone said “there’s rumors starting” that the city intends to condemn and demolish houses in Jamestown’s Forestdale neighborhood near the dam as part of a solution, but this is not the case.
He said the city has made purchase offers to a couple of homeowners on Knollwood Drive.
He said the city has property and access to the dam only from the park side, and the consultant advised that it would be good to have access from the neighborhood side as well for current and future maintenance needs.
“I talked to management and said, ‘What if we explore if anyone is willing to sell their property?’ And we identified some properties through there,” Stone said. “I know that rumors can get started about anything, but we have not approached anyone and said, ‘We’re going to take your property.’ We’ve approached and just asked if they’d be willing to sell their property.”
Schnabel’s rehabilitation alternatives include raising the right embankment and abutments of the dam by three feet on the neighborhood side, as well as using post-tension anchors to address stability concerns.
“At this point, there has been no talk — especially from my office, and I want to speak for the city as well — no talk of any condemnation,” Stone said. “We have just approached a couple homeowners and we’ve had a conversation and made an offer and given them that option to accept or reject that.”
The next steps will depend on whether the city is able to acquire any of the properties.
“Then we’ll take this to our consultant and say, ‘Here are the properties we do or don’t have. How can we best move forward with upgrades or replacement?’ ”
The new construction option, which would be a complete demolition and replacement, would be the most expensive, an estimated $23 million. It calls for building a new dam downstream, then removing the existing one.
The rehabilitation options would be around $19 million to $20 million.
“The lifecycle or longevity obtained from the new construction option is much longer, and I think it would be a potentially more feasible and wiser move for our customers to take that route so that we have a better return on investment for the life of that structure,” Stone said.
