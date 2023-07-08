HPTNWS-07-08-23 DAISIES.jpg

Members of Daisy Troop No. 10140 present a donation to Melina Davis, executive vice-president of the Junior League of High Point.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Daisy Girl Scout Troop No. 10140 recently ended the year by giving back to two local nonprofit community partners. The 5- and 6-year old girls donated a portion of their Girl Scout cookie proceeds to Sheets Pet Clinic to help with their ongoing efforts to care for animals, as well as to the Junior League of High Point to support their continued efforts to empower women.

“I am so proud of these young ladies,” said Troop leader Sadie Leder Elder. “This is their very first year in Girl Scouts, and they have achieved so much.”