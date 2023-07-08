HIGH POINT — Daisy Girl Scout Troop No. 10140 recently ended the year by giving back to two local nonprofit community partners. The 5- and 6-year old girls donated a portion of their Girl Scout cookie proceeds to Sheets Pet Clinic to help with their ongoing efforts to care for animals, as well as to the Junior League of High Point to support their continued efforts to empower women.
“I am so proud of these young ladies,” said Troop leader Sadie Leder Elder. “This is their very first year in Girl Scouts, and they have achieved so much.”
During the course of the 2022-23 Scout year, each of the 13 Daisy Scouts in Troop No.10140 earned their complete set of Daisy Petal badges. In the fall of 2022, when earning their Responsible for What I Say and Do petal, the girls discussed financial responsibility. Girls learned the importance of saving, spending responsibly, and when possible, giving back to their communities. During the spring of 2023, when earning their “Make the World a Better Place” petal, the troop donated funds to support causes that were close to their hearts and in line with the Girl Scout mission.
“I am honored to work with these Scouts as they forge friendships and develop new skills,” Elder said. “As a parent and an educator, I am passionate about helping these bright and enthusiastic girls gain knowledge, as well as foster lasting connections with each other and our community.”
The troop is based in High Point and part of the Peaks to Piedmont Council, which includes 40 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Collectively, the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Council serves more than 7,000 Scouts in central and western North Carolina.
