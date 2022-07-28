HPTNWS-07-28-22 MUSIC.jpg

D-UP’s annual Let’s Move to Music celebration returns from a two-year hiatus Saturday at the organization’s Washington Street headquarters.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — An annual celebration of youth, artistic expression and the Washington Street community had barely begun to hit its stride when the COVID-19 pandemic halted work on what would have been the sixth event in 2020.

So now Jakki Davis is eager to see the sixth Let’s Move to Music finally take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Street headquarters of D-UP, a nonprofit youth education and fitness organization that provides fun and structured activities promoting healthy and productive lifestyles.

