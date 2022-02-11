HIGH POINT – No matter what other harm COVID-19 has caused, it doesn’t appear to have been a homewrecker.
Only 7% of more than 500 people in a High Point University survey who were in a romantic relationship said that the relationship has gotten worse since the pandemic began, compared to 42% who said it has gotten better. Half said the pandemic had no effect.
That runs counter to expectations, said Sadie Leder Elder, an associate professor of psychology at HPU.
“At the onset of the pandemic, it was believed that relationships may be impacted negatively by the additional stressors associated with COVID-19,” Elder said. “We are not seeing a negative impact of the pandemic on romantic relationships. Rather, a good number of participants are reporting that their relationships have either remained the same or gotten better during this time.”
When asked if they think their relationship will have gotten stronger or weaker after the pandemic is over, 52% said stronger and 41% said there will not be a change. Only 4% said their relationship will have gotten a lot or a little weaker, and 3% offered no opinion either way.
A large majority, 83%, said that they are either extremely or very satisfied with their relationship. Only 4% said they were not too satisfied or not at all satisfied.
