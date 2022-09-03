HIGH POINT — Culp plans to move its High Point mattress cover manufacturing operation with its approximately 70 employees to its facility in Stokesdale.
Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Teresa Huffman said the company plans to transition out of its cut-and-sew location at 1150 Silver Court by the time its lease expires in January.
Culp has had a presence at this south High Point building for more than 30 years, but decided to consolidate the operation there with its fabric production and distribution facility in Stokesdale, Huffman said.
“It’s an efficient move to do that,” she said. “Of course, the overriding thing is, it’s a really good move for our associates as well. Our employees are able to have their jobs, just in a different location.”
Headquartered in High Point, Culp, which is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture, this week reported a net loss of $5.7 million for the quarter that ended July 31.
The company reported that its mattress fabrics sales were down 31.8% and its upholstery fabrics sales down 16.9% compared with the first quarter of last year.
It cited soft consumer demand made worse by inflation and an excess of inventory as contributing to the financial results.
The consolidation move of the cut-and-sew operation was cited by Culp as a cost-control measure in its earnings press release.
It’s been in High Point for about six years. Before that, the Silver Court facility was used for knitting operations.
The Stokesdale plant, which is about 30 miles north, has about 320 employees.
“We just announced to our folks a couple days ago that we’re making this move, and thus far, the reaction has been very positive,” Huffman said. “Our manufacturing is still going to be concentrated in Guilford County.”
