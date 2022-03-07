HIGH POINT — Supporters of retaining Daniel Brooks’ name on a new housing development pressed their case to High Point leaders Monday but were told the city doesn’t have the power to grant their wish.
The name of the new community that will be built at the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes public housing complex is up to the High Point Housing Authority, Mayor Jay Wagner told a crowd at the City Council meeting.
“This board has no control over the name of Daniel Brooks. We’re not the ones who make the decision on that. That is a function of the housing authority board,” said Wagner. “We don’t control the name of what the redevelopment is. That is a housing authority project, and they’re the ones that control that.”
The council appoints the members of the authority’s board of commissioners but has no control over the federally funded agency’s budget or operations.
The complex, which was recently demolished, was built starting in the 1940s and named for Brooks, an influential Black minister, educator and civic leader in High Point in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
After the housing authority announced that the name of the new community would be Legacy Ridge, the Rev. Angela Roberson of Congregational United Church of Christ organized Daniel Brooks Keepers of the Name.
She said the group is asking the council to recommend to Laurel Street, the Charlotte-based developer leading the project, to keep Brooks in the name of the new community.
“It was only last week we learned the redevelopment has been privatized,” Roberson said. “Was City Council one of the stakeholders who recommended deleting Daniel Brooks’ name?”
According to housing authority CEO Angela McGill, the new community will not be public housing and will be privately owned.
Legacy Ridge was chosen based on feedback from the housing authority, investors, lenders and residents, and they determined that the Daniel Brooks Homes name had negative perceptions associated with it because of crime in the area, she noted.
“Since we will need to attract more people to live in the new community, it is very important to us that a community name allows us to build a new image and positive perception for the community being built,” McGill noted.
The new community will honor the history and lives of Brooks and other prominent Black leaders in High Point through measures such as naming buildings, streets, public spaces and amenities, according to McGill.
The Rev. Bernard Ingram, a former Daniel Brooks Homes resident, addressed the topic of crime.
“I know there’s been some crime, but everybody who grew up in Daniel Brooks over 80 years did not commit that crime,” Ingram told the council. “Can we not redeem the legacy of the man, the legacy of the community and the legacy of the people who lived in that community?”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.