GUILFORD COUNTY — About 20 people appealed Tuesday night for Guilford County Schools to allow Christian clubs for students to meet at schools after classes end for the day rather than making them wait until after 6 p.m.

Pastor Sherman Mason of New Bethel Baptist Church in High Point was among those during the Guilford County Board of Education’s period for public comments who cited the good that such clubs and related outreach had been doing before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the clubs were still allowed to meet in the afternoon. Mason cited one teenager who had been facing seven felony charges, but ministry outreach to him turned him around and he graduated high school with highest honors.

