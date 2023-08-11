HIGH POINT — After months of debate, High Point leaders have decided to implement new measures aimed at improving pedestrian safety in the Uptowne district.
A City Council committee on Wednesday recommended “interim improvements” to the mid-block crosswalk on N. Main Street near Hillcrest Place that will include enhanced lighting, signage and flashing beacons, as well as installing a concrete median “refuge island” to help pedestrians cross the street.
The upgrades — at least at this point — will not include a new traffic signal at the crosswalk, which the Prosperity and Livability Committee has been discussing since May.
Officials said that if the city wants to install a pedestrian-activated red light that would require vehicles to stop, the state will require it to be placed at least 100 feet south of the crosswalk.
This idea could be addressed in a forthcoming study of the corridor by an outside consultant that will recommend broader pedestrian safety and streetscape improvements, as well as speed-reduction strategies, along N. Main Street between Lexington and Church avenues.
“It’s looking at wholesale changes — if we want to do something, if we want to narrow (the street),” said Transportation Director Greg Venable.
“Obviously, the big issue is going to be your traffic on Main Street. We have 24,000 cars a day out there, so how do we handle that? Whatever we do out there, there’s going to be some pretty long queues that are going to back up in either direction.”
In the meantime, pending a final vote by council, the city will install crosswalk signs and pedestrian-activated flashing beacons on both sides of the street in both directions at the crosswalk, as well as enhanced roadway lighting and the refuge island in the median, at an estimated cost of about $45,000.
