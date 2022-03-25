HIGH POINT — High Point police on Friday announced several arrests following a crime suppression operation that started on Monday.
According to a press release, the Street Crimes and Strategic Intelligence units, along with select patrol officers, were part of the operation, which involved cracking down on suspects who may be involved in gang activity or violent crime in the city and surrounding areas.
Two juveniles, both age 15, were among the total of 12 arrested. One was charged with carrying a concealed gun, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and possession of a firearm by a minor. The other was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.
Others arrested, and their charges, include:
• Carlton L. Williams, 35, possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Donald Z. Lott, 28, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and speeding.
• Willis O. Covington, 20, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance.
• Marcus D. Williams, 31, charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun.
• Dustin A. Cagle, 30, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and possessioon of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiquan L. Brooks, 22, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua T. Stotts, 36, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance. Police said in the release that Stotts was arrested twice in a week with narcotics.
• Jahlil T. Garnes, 18, possessing stolen goods, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
• Eric A. Morris, 18, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm with altered serial number.
• Jamari N Mitchell, 18, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm with altered serial number and trafficking heroin.
During the arrests of Garnes, Morris, Mitchel and the two juveniles, police seized five guns (two of them short-barreled rifles and one with an obliterated serial number), 40 grams of heroin and a stolen motor vehicle.
The remaining arrests resulted in the seizure of four other guns, more than 700 grams of marijuana and 19 grams of cocaine. Outstanding warrants also were served on five other individuals, ages 20 to 42, for charges including but not limited to felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, trafficking heroin, and sell/deliver methamphetamine.
