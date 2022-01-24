HIGH POINT — A tanker truck spilled between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons of paint after tipping over outside of an industrial building on W. English Road Monday.
Crews spent several hours cleaning up at the scene of the spill that happened just before 7 a.m. outside an Axalta Coating Systems plant when asphalt gave way under the weight of the vehicle, Chief Tommy Reid of the High Point Fire Department said. The reason the asphalt gave way wasn’t immediately clear.
No one was hurt, Reid said.
The tanker was loaded with water-soluble paint, Reid said. The truck had a capacity of 3,200 gallons.
The truck was secured, and the remaining paint in the storage area of the vehicle was off-loaded, Reid said. The paint that spilled was cleaned up.
A section of English between West Point Avenue and Wiley Place was blocked to traffic in both directions through the late afternoon because of the work being done.
A corporate spokesman for Axalta couldn’t be reached Monday by The Enterprise.
