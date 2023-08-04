HIGH POINT — Walking up to the doors of A Special Blend in Greensboro, customers are greeted by smiling faces and enthusiasm as various crew members train for the opening of the new High Point shop, set for the end of September.
A Special Blend employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to “expose the community to their capabilities,” General Manager Bonnie Lovell said. “It really is a life-changing experience, not just for the crew members, but for their families and the community.”
Starting as a customer herself, Lovell said, she fell in love with the small business and the workers.
Many High Point crew members are participating in the early training, coming in once a week to learn their way around before formal training begins at the end of August. The High Point shop has hired 36 team members so far as hot drinks baristas, blended drinks baristas, cashiers and cafe crew.
“It’s a dream come true,” cashier trainee Brian Tuttle said as he described his experience. “It feels really good to work as a team.”
Multiple Greensboro and High Point crew members alike said their favorite part of the job is meeting new people and interacting with the customers.
Training an entirely new staff can be daunting, High Point store manager Jennifer Erath said, but “they are all so dedicated and so happy to be here.”
A Special Blend High Point, which will be at 504 N. Main St., is looking for volunteers known as “blend friends.” For more information, there will be a meeting on Aug. 23 at First United Methodist Church in High Point from 6-7 p.m. Anyone 16 or older is welcome to come and learn about volunteer opportunities and what they entail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.