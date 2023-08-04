HPTNWS-08-04-23 BLEND.jpg

Future crew members for High Point’s new Special Blend coffee shop are currently training at the Greensboro location.

 TARA THURMAN | HPE

HIGH POINT — Walking up to the doors of A Special Blend in Greensboro, customers are greeted by smiling faces and enthusiasm as various crew members train for the opening of the new High Point shop, set for the end of September.

A Special Blend employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to “expose the community to their capabilities,” General Manager Bonnie Lovell said. “It really is a life-changing experience, not just for the crew members, but for their families and the community.”