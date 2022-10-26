DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 22-year-old High Point man died in a single-car wreck this past Sunday on a road in northeastern Davidson County near the High Point city limit.
Hayden Bradley Holder was traveling along Chestnut Street Extension at 4:40 a.m. when he lost control of his car, said N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Ned Moultrie.
The 2022 Toyota passenger car was going west when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. The car careened off a driveway culvert, struck a mailbox and trash bin, overturned and collided with a tree.
Holder died at the scene, Moultrie told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday. No other people were in the car.
Excessive speed may have contributed to the wreck, the trooper said.
