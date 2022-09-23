HPTNWS-09-23-22 COX.jpg

Fred Cox Jr., bottom row, second from left, is one of 13 African Americans whose likenesses appear in this mural at the "1-800 Happy Birthday" exhibition opening tonight in New York City.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The story of a Black teenager who was killed in a controversial shooting in High Point two years ago is about to become more widely known, thanks to a new exhibit opening today in New York City.

Fred Cox Jr., who was killed on Nov. 8, 2020, by Michael Shane Hill — a detective with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department — will be featured in “1-800 Happy Birthday,” an exhibition honoring the lives of more than a dozen Black individuals from across the country who were killed by police.

Trending Videos