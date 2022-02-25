GUILFORD COUNTY — Activists who have campaigned for nearly a year and a half for charges in the fatal shooting of High Point teenager Fred Cox Jr. by a sheriff’s deputy held a spirited rally Friday afternoon to press again for action by two area elected officials.
More than 200 people, most carrying signs or wearing clothing with an image of Cox, chanted slogans during a demonstration at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro. The voices of the protestors, some shouting through bullhorns, reverberated for a block or more.
“We aren’t asking for accountability. We are demanding accountability,” rally organizer Michael Harris told the crowd. “Stop playing games with this community.”
Cox, 18, was shot and killed by Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Shane Hill during a chaotic scene outside an east High Point church on Nov. 8, 2020, when drive-by assailants fired at people leaving a memorial service.
The memorial service was for a young man from High Point who was killed in 2020 and whose body was dumped off a Davidson County roadway near Thomasville. Hill was at the memorial service in relation to that case.
The demonstrators, under the umbrella group called the Fred Cox Life Matters Foundation, made three primary demands:
• The immediate firing of Hill from his job by Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons
• The charging of Hill with homicide by Guilford County District Attorney Avery Michelle Crump
• An address to the community by Crump about Cox’s death
Simmons, who didn’t attend the event, told The High Point Enterprise that he can’t comment because of a pending civil lawsuit regarding Cox’s death.
This past August, attorneys representing the Cox family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, contending Hill gunned down the teenager without cause.
Crump told The Enterprise that she sympathizes with the Cox family’s loss but can’t proceed further because a Guilford County grand jury declined to indict anyone last year.
“The law does not allow for an arrest or charge of this individual (Hill) after the grand jury has said that there is no probable cause, or not enough evidence, to go forward.” Crump said. “Whether one agrees or not with the grand jury process, that is the law in the state of North Carolina, and I took an oath to follow the law. The family and protestors are asking me to do something that the law prohibits.”
Crump and Simmons are both running this year for reelection to second terms for their respective offices.
At the rally early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Elm Street and Friendly Avenue, the demonstrators mounted signs at the border of the park. The messages on the signs proclaimed, “Fred Should Not Be Dead,” and, “Justice For Fred Cox.”
Tenicka Shannon of High Point, Cox’s mother, chatted with people and hugged well-wishers.
Several demonstrators wheeled a full-size black coffin on a gurney along the sidewalk to the main area for the rally. The coffin was covered in names of people whom demonstrators said were killed in confrontations with law enforcement officers.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
