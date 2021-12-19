HIGH POINT — Dr. Saraschandra Vallabhajosyula will work a shift on Christmas Day at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, but he doesn’t mind.
In fact, the physician known as “Dr. V” requested to work Dec. 25 so he can give Christian colleagues the day off with their families.
Vallabhajosyula, who moved to the United States 10 years ago from India, practices the Hindu faith. But he realizes Christmas Day carries great resonance for Christians and is a day for sharing moments with loved ones.
“I know how much it means to people in this country,” said Vallabhajosyula, who moved here from Atlanta in July to serve as an interventional cardiologist.
During his career in medicine, Vallabhajosyula has regularly worked holy days of other faiths to give coworkers a day off that carries religious meaning.
“We are in the helping-people business in medicine,” he told The High Point Enterprise. “The same help and care I give my patients sometimes I can give my colleagues. On such occasions it means the world to me. It probably means the world to them, too.”
High Point Medical Center President Dr. James Hoekstra said the willingness of employees to work a religious holiday shift for a coworker speaks to the character of the hospital staff.
“High Point Medical Center represents a family who embodies many different faiths, cultures and backgrounds,” Hoekstra said. “It is wonderful to see employees work together to help one another celebrate what is important to them in their own special way.”
Other area health systems reflect the same sentiment.
At Cone Health medical centers in Greensboro, Jewish Family Services has supported Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital staff before the coronavirus pandemic by arranging for its members to work on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Cone spokesman Doug Allred said.
“They have worked front desks, helped load meal trays and deliver food and cleaned areas of the hospitals,” he said. “This allowed some of our frontline staff to be off and enjoy the day.”
The practice has been curtailed this year and last year because of the pandemic.
“But Jewish Family Services wanted to continue supporting us,” Allred said. “Last year, they made goodie bags for our environmental services and food services teams — 180 bags — and have requested to do the same this year. We expect those bags to arrive sometime next week. We are so grateful for their kindness and generosity.”
The gesture of working for someone else on days of personal religious importance reflects the grace of the human spirit, said the Rev. Preston Davis, minister to the university at High Point University.
“For anyone to say, ‘Hey, I’ll take a shift so you can worship, so that you can rest,’ it’s providing renewal for another person,” Davis said. “It’s a gesture of common humanity and solidarity.”
For the physician who goes by “Dr. V,” the favor he extends at Christmastime gets returned to him when important moments arrive on the calendar for the Hindu faith. Over the years, fellow physicians have worked on days that Vallabhajosyula and his family want to worship and celebrate.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.