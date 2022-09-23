RANDOLPH COUNTY — A cow that wandered onto U.S. 29 in northern Randolph County Wednesday night caused four vehicles to wreck, injuring several people, including a pedestrian who was severely injured.

Three cars – driven by Miguel Antonio Lopez, 62, of Thomasville, Dorrian Shakena Smith, 27, of Greensboro and Paul David Prince, 60, of Denton – were traveling west in the outside lane of U.S. 29 near U.S. 311 about 9:20 p.m. when they came upon a black cow in the roadway, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

