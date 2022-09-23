RANDOLPH COUNTY — A cow that wandered onto U.S. 29 in northern Randolph County Wednesday night caused four vehicles to wreck, injuring several people, including a pedestrian who was severely injured.
Three cars – driven by Miguel Antonio Lopez, 62, of Thomasville, Dorrian Shakena Smith, 27, of Greensboro and Paul David Prince, 60, of Denton – were traveling west in the outside lane of U.S. 29 near U.S. 311 about 9:20 p.m. when they came upon a black cow in the roadway, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
The report did not say which driver was in front, only that the drivers were unable to avoid the animal. The cow died from its injuries.
A man who had been walking along the highway and tried to flag down the drivers to warn them about the cow, Shane Foster Hill, 32, of High Point, was struck by a vehicle and had serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. No other information about his injuries was released.
Moments after the first wrecks, a vehicle driven by Byron Vontray Lattimore, 35, of Thomasville also hit the cow.
Lopez and Smith safely moved their vehicles to the right shoulder of the roadway after the collision. Prince’s car, however, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, the Highway Patrol said.
Prince and three passengers had minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital.
No one in the other cars was injured.
No charges are expected to be filed, Master Trooper Brian Martin told The High Point Enterprise on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.