Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease specialist with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, speaks at COVID-19 briefing in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

 SPECIAL | WXII-TV

TRIAD — COVID-19 remains a disruptive threat as new variants infect people growing weary of the risk more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic emerged, an area infectious disease specialist said Thursday.

The highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants have caused COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to increase locally and across the state, said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

