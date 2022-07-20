HIGH POINT — The COVID-19 virus is making an unwelcome comeback.
Health professionals locally and across the country say infections have increased at a rate not recorded since the last coronavirus pandemic surge at the first of this year, though the level of severe illness and hospitalization has not matched that. The infection rate also has plateaued rather than continued to spike, but cases remain higher than in the spring and first part of the summer.
“However you slice it, there’s a lot of COVID out there,” he said.
The latest BA.4 and BA.5 variants may be as contagious as the measles and are the most contagious variants since the pandemic began in early 2020, though BA.4 and BA.5 aren’t generating greater rates of serious or life-threatening illnesses, said Dr. David Priest, the chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer with Novant Health in Winston-Salem.
The latest variants also appear to be evading immunity protection in people more than previous ones, but people who have been vaccinated and received booster shots still have lower risk of serious illness or hospitalization, Priest said during his latest pandemic briefing Tuesday. He said that if someone qualifies for a booster, “go ahead and get it.”
People should assess their own risk in deciding whether to resume wearing a mask, especially in crowded settings, Priest said. But Priest said he thinks it’s unlikely that widespread mask mandates would be put back in place given the weariness of the public with the requirements.
Priest said he hopes infections recede before the start of the new school year and later next month.
While COVID-19 infections have ballooned, the burden on the health care system isn’t matching the threat of the last surge in late 2021 and early 2022. For the week ending July 9, there were 970 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide compared to a peak of 5,049 for the week of Jan. 29, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports. There were 105 patients in intensive care units for the week ending July 9 compared to 808 for the week of Jan. 29, according to the state health agency.
The latest variants are an offshoot of the omicron virus, which means researchers have experience tracking and countering it, said Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at High Point University.
“Thankfully it’s not completely new,” Smith said. “It’s another shift in the virus’ pathway. So we have a little bit of a different response.”
Having a significant segment of the population vaccinated helps limit severe illnesses when there are new variants, Smith said.
“Our ability to vaccinate and keep people healthy is the highest it’s been,” the professor said.
The concern over the latest variants prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to issue a statement Tuesday reminding North Carolinians to respect the lingering COVID-19 threat.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 41 of North Carolina’s 100 counties as having high levels of COVID-19 spread, according to the governor’s office.
“Cases are on the rise with this latest BA.5 variant, so I encourage all North Carolinians to know their risk and take steps to protect themselves,” Cooper said in the statement.
Priest said that one aspect of the new variants that should help slow spikes in infections is that the variants are infecting people at a blistering pace, which means the virus will burn itself out quickly. So the current increase in infections should decline in the coming weeks, he said.
