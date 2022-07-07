TRIAD — The latest, most contagious version of COVID-19 is not yet as dominant in North Carolina as it is nationwide, but it is on track to get there soon, according to figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
This is a “subvariant” of the omicron variant, which caused the giant spike in infections and serious illness this past winter. The subvariant is designated BA.5, and as of last week it accounts for the majority of new cases in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.
Health officials have said that the BA.5 subvariant is more contagious and can more easily evade vaccine protection but that it has not appeared to cause more severe illness.
North Carolina’s numbers appear to reflect that.
In North Carolina, BA.5’s share of infections has been shooting sharply upward, DHHSD reported Wednesday. It accounted for only 2% of all sequenced cases in the week ending May 14 and has risen each week until accounting for 38% in the week ending June 25.
The number of COVID-19 particles found in wastewater in North Carolina — considered an early indicator of spreading infection — began rising in early April, going from 2 million a week to 26 million a week by the start of June, and have dropped some since then, to 15.8 million the week ending June 29.
The numbers of emergency room visits and hospitalizations have mirrored that plateau. The percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms in the week ending July 2 was 4.9%, about the same as last November, during a lull between the summer and winter spikes in infections. The number of hospital admissions has risen from fewer than 250 a week in early April to 889 last week, but the number has been relatively stable for a month.
The CDC labels 68 of the state’s 100 counties, including all of the Triad, as having low rates of illness and strain on the health care system because of COVID-19 infection, and just four — all in the eastern or northeastern part of the state — as having high rates.
