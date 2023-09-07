TRIAD – North Carolina is seeing a wave of COVID-19 infections now that is comparable to the large wave in January 2022 that was driven by the omicron variant, but the level of severe illness has not risen by anywhere near as much, a Triad infectious disease expert said.
The main reason is that 97% of the population now has either been vaccinated against the disease or gained a level of immunity by being infected, said Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Because of that, Ohl referred to the current wave of infection as “a wavelet.”
“For most people it’s either a bad cold or a mild cold,” he said. “This is how respiratory viruses fuse into the background of endemicity.”
Ohl said he has been asked by some people why masking has not been suggested if the numbers are so high, and he said it’s because of both the widespread level of immunity and the availability of effective treatments.
“Unless a new variant really throws us a left turn in the future, I really don’t see us having to go back to widespread masking,” he said.
But he urged everyone to get a new COVID-19 booster when a new version comes out soon that has been tailored to target the variants that currently are the most widespread.
