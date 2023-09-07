TRIAD – North Carolina is seeing a wave of COVID-19 infections now that is comparable to the large wave in January 2022 that was driven by the omicron variant, but the level of severe illness has not risen by anywhere near as much, a Triad infectious disease expert said.

The main reason is that 97% of the population now has either been vaccinated against the disease or gained a level of immunity by being infected, said Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Because of that, Ohl referred to the current wave of infection as “a wavelet.”