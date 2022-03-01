TRIAD – The number of new COVID-19 cases and severe illnesses continue to drop, making it appear more likely the disease will soon level off, an infectious disease expert said Tuesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still categorize all but four North Carolina counties, all in the northeastern part of the state, as having a high rate of viral transmission, but the rate of positive tests has plummeted from nearly 50% in January to under 7% now, Dr. David Priest of Novant Health said during an online press briefing.
“That should translate to fewer and fewer hospitalizations in the weeks ahead,” he said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have dropped from more than 5,000 in late January to 1,618 on Sunday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The seven-day average of new cases also has dropped from around 20,000 a day a month ago to around 3,000 now, DHHS reported.
It may be that because the percentage of people who have been either vaccinated or previously infected is now so high that the disease is becoming endemic, Priest said, meaning COVID-19 will be a constant presence but at more manageable levels. As with the flu, there would be seasonal surges, but not ones that overwhelm the health system.
“We are hopeful that another variant doesn’t come that alters the COVID landscape,” he said.
But Priest said that societal adjustment to an endemic state “is going to be messy,” with some people angry that restrictions are being eased, others angry that some people are still observing restrictions, and others confused and anxious about what the risk level is.
“People yearn for an objective standard,” but it has become clear that the risk to individuals varies greatly, as does their tolerance for risk, he said. “We just ask that you just please be kind.”
One setting where some elevated level of restrictions, including masking requirements, are likely to remain in place is health care facilities because of the number of patients who have immune system weaknesses, Priest said.
