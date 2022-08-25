TRIAD — The indicators that state health officials track to gauge COVID-19 levels remain at elevated levels, but some of them recently have decreased, according to figures updated Wednesday.
For instance, hospital emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms dropped last week for the third straight week, although the percentage — 5.8% of all ER visits — remains about three times higher than it was when it began rising in April, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 declined slightly the past two weeks to 1,259 last week, but that is still about five times as many as when the number began rising in April, DHHS reported.
And the number of reported cases of COVID-19 has declined gradually for four straight weeks to more than 21,500 last week, but that compares to fewer than 2,900 for the week ending March 26, DHHS said. Health officials have said that because many people are using home tests and don’t report positive tests, it’s unclear how much of the actual infections this number captures.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers most North Carolina counties — including Guilford, Randolph and Davidson — to have high levels of transmission of COVID-19, according to its COVID Data Tracker.
The BA.5 version of the omicron variant remains the primary culprit for infections, accounting for 73% of all cases in the first two weeks of August that were genetically sequenced, DHHS said.
Health officials have said that BA.5 is by far the most contagious variant of COVID-19 but does not appear to lead to as much severe illness as previous variants.
The infection surge seen in North Carolina since the spring is the first since the pandemic began in which the rise in both infections and serious illness appeared to plateau rather than continue rising to a spike.
National data from the COVID Data Tracker shows downward trends in overall case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.