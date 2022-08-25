TRIAD — The indicators that state health officials track to gauge COVID-19 levels remain at elevated levels, but some of them recently have decreased, according to figures updated Wednesday.

For instance, hospital emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms dropped last week for the third straight week, although the percentage — 5.8% of all ER visits — remains about three times higher than it was when it began rising in April, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

