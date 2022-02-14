HIGH POINT — Across the region, state and nation, omicron COVID-19 metrics are dropping noticeably as the latest viral variant runs its course.
The waning of omicron infections comes as the pandemic marks two years since COVID-19 emerged as a threat and is the cause of nearly 1 million deaths in the United States.
Presidential chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said late last week that he’s optimistic the pandemic is beginning to fade as a "full blown" public health threat. Protective measures such as mandatory masks could be dropped sometime this year, he said.
"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated," Fauci told The Financial Times.
The United States is recording fewer than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since late December, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Case counts nationwide are now less than a quarter of what they were at the peak of the omicron variant’s surge.
In North Carolina, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped from a peak of more than 4,000 people during the last week of January to about 3,000 as of Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Cases have declined before, but then the delta and omicron variants spurred deadly surges that blunted optimism.
This time the drop in cases may be different and more sustainable, said Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences at High Point University.
“It looks like the omicron wave has burnt through, which is a relief,” he said.
Vaccination rates within the overall population have continued to rise, and more Americans have developed immunity through having been infected, Smith told The High Point Enterprise. In North Carolina 71% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, with another 4% partially inoculated, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Area COVID-19 hospitalization rates have plummeted in the past two weeks from levels at their highest point since the onset of the pandemic to rates more in line with this past October, Smith said.
“It’s staggering what a difference a couple of weeks has made,” he said. “It certainly is a very nice trend. It seems we are transitioning to something.”
The best-case scenario for the pandemic would involve new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continuing to decline “to a place where our hospitals aren’t consistently overwhelmed with cases and we get back to managing it like other respiratory illnesses,” Smith said.
The worst-case scenario would involve more variants.
“You could have something easily transmitted and, God forbid, more lethal,” Smith said. “But I think that is becoming less likely.”
