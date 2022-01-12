TRIAD – The number of people in North Carolina hospitals being treated for COVID-19 has increased every day since Christmas and hit 4,098 on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday.
The previous high was 3,992 on Jan. 13, 2021.
The leaders of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health, Novant Health, Duke, UNC and two dozen other hospitals and hospital systems released a joint letter Wednesday pleading for people to get vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks, to help slow the spread of the disease. The current surge is exhausting hospital staffs and straining their ability to provide care, it said.
"With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, your personal decisions about how to coexist with the virus directly affect the health and well-being of your family and community," the letter reads. "Our best chance of returning to living healthy, normal lives is to make sure our families, friends and work colleagues are choosing to be vaccinated and getting their recommended booster shots."
The new high in hospitalizations compares to the 1,078 who were in hospitals on Dec. 25 and barely more than 1,000 in mid-November, but health officials have warned that the current surge in infections and hospitalizations will probably continue to worsen for a while.
Although the omicron variant, which is behind the current surge, apparently can infect even the vaccinated, the vaccines have proven extremely effective at preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization, so if more people were vaccinated, fewer who get infected would wind up in the hospital.
More than 85% of people in the state’s hospital intensive care units have not been vaccinated, public health officials say.
Health officials say that recent data from countries that experienced their omicron surge earlier than the U.S. indicate the new case numbers will drop quickly after hitting their peak. The University of Washington’s computer modeling projects the number of infections in the U.S. overall may peak sometime next week, though the exact peak in each state may vary.
Over the past week, an average of 483 people a day in North Carolina have been newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of people requiring treatment in North Carolina’s hospital intensive care units has climbed in synch with the overall hospitalization trend – from 465 on Dec. 25 to 717 on Tuesday, DHHS said. There were fewer than 300 in mid-November.
The seven-day statewide average of new cases of COVID-19 has been above 20,000 a day for the past week – at Christmas it was fewer than 6,000 a day – but in recent days has begun to trend downward.
As of Jan. 9, the latest date with available information, 30.5% of new coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.