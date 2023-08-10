HIGH POINT — Coronavirus is making a thoroughly unwelcome comeback.
For the first time since the national pandemic emergency was lifted this past May, COVID-19 cases are increasing at a notable rate in North Carolina. It’s not as dramatic as the surges that occurred as new variants emerged in 2020 and 2021, but the prevalence of infections is on the upswing, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The uptick with COVID-19 isn’t surprising to medical professionals, said Dr. David Priest, chief safety and quality officer with Novant Health. Even as the pandemic emergency declaration was being withdrawn, doctors and researchers said that COVID-19 would percolate from time to time.
“We’ve had a COVID increase each of the last several summers in the United States,” Priest told The High Point Enterprise.
The increase in COVID-19 cases has led to a recent rise in hospitalizations across the state, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
For the week ending July 29 there was a daily average of 245 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 210 patients the previous week. The increase in hospitalizations for the week of July 29 was the most pronounced since the start of this year.
But the current level of COVID-19 hospitalizations pales in comparison to one of the high marks of the pandemic during the last week of January 2021, when more than 4,000 patients on average were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics had been trending down throughout 2023 and until recently had been at the lowest levels since the pandemic began.
Medical professionals expect another rise in COVID-19 in the fall, which should also be about when the next and newest vaccine will be ready. Priest said the latest increase in COVID-19 cases stems in part from the mutation of the virus.
“It’s not a full surge as people’s immunity wanes a little bit,” he said. “But we are in a better place than we were last summer. We have a lot of built-up community immunity between vaccinations and many of us having had COVID. I’m not anticipating a large surge with a lot of severe illness.”
Priest said the new vaccine should be available next month or in October.
“It has a new formulation we haven’t had before geared toward some of the more common circulating variants now,” he said.
One change in getting a vaccination or booster is that people no longer have to present their COVID-19 card indicating when they got shots and from what vaccine provider. The requirement to present the square card that fits into a wallet or purse waned with the end of the national health care emergency.
“It’s not absolutely vital that people have that card with them,” Priest said.
