TRIAD — A recent rise in COVID-19 infections locally and across the country needs to be monitored but shouldn’t cause foreboding, an area doctor said during his latest coronavirus pandemic briefing Tuesday.
While viral cases are rising, there hasn’t been a surge in hospitalizations and no increases in COVID-19 deaths, said Dr. David Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer at Novant Health.
“We are in a mini-wave,” Priest said during a conference call with journalists.
Nationally, health care providers are reporting more than 68,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, up by 20% in the last week and 52% in the last two weeks. Nearly 2,400 patients with COVID-19 are being admitted to medical centers each day, up by 17% in the last week, according to federal researchers.
About 19,100 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 across the United States, but that’s dramatically lower than January when 160,000 patients were hospitalized with the virus.
Locally, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for the week of April 29-May 5, there were 16 total adult patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another six suspected cases, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The lowest numbers for the hospital during the pandemic were the week of April 1-7, with seven confirmed cases and three suspected.
Priest said that he attributes the moderate level of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths to growing numbers of people gaining immunity. So far the newest set of COVID-19 variants, while highly contagious, aren’t translating into a spike in severe infections, Priest said.
One uncertainty involves the possibility of a fall or winter surge in cases as people return to more indoor activities after the summer. Priest said the key to the direction of the pandemic toward the end of the year rests with future variants and how responsive they are to be kept in check by vaccines.
