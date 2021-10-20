HIGH POINT – The ongoing pandemic and related COVID-19 relief efforts complicated the local need for food.
The need is greater than it was before the pandemic, according to Carl Vierling, who has served as executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance since it was created in 2014. The alliance was created in response to the High Point-Greensboro area ranking near the top of the nation for food insecurity.
The ranking came from the Food Research and Action Center, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that conducts research on food hardship in its overall effort to fight hunger nationwide. The nonprofit’s most recent data, from December 2019, show that one in 10 U.S. households (10.5%) experience food insecurity. And that doesn’t reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020.
Rankings don’t mean a lot to Eric Aft, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
“The fact is if one family and one child are facing hunger in the community, it’s too many,” Aft said.
The need for food has ebbed and flowed during the pandemic and remains at a high level, Aft said.
“It really leaped tremendously in the first six months of the pandemic,” Aft said. “When some of the stimulus activities by the government (both federal and state) began, it really helped to assist people, whether it was the stimulus payments themselves or the additional unemployment (benefits).”
Earlier this year when vaccinations and additional government stimulus became available, Second Harvest saw a drop in the number of requests for assistance, Aft said. Stimulus payments and additional child care credit being paid more regularly made real differences and enabled people to manage their situations better, Aft said.
“Now that some of that assistance has gone away, we have started to see things creep back up,” Aft said. “At the moment, there seems to be no clear trend of where the increases are and where we’re seeing it leveling off. However if we go back to 2019, the amount of food that we’re distributing is significantly higher.”
Vierling agreed the government benefits plus more people going back to work have improved conditions since this time last year, but he maintains the need is greater than it was before the pandemic – especially for seniors.
“Part of that reason is we have so many seniors in our community who are raising their grandchildren, but they may not be eligible for these additional child benefits because they don’t have custody,” Vierling said. “Also we’re seeing a slight increase in the number of people coming to the food pantry for the first time. It’s up 8%, and the biggest increase in new people coming to the food pantries was seniors.”
An improvement has been made but as we continue to see changes in the economy, we’re seeing the pressures on those who are on fixed incomes.”
Nationwide supply-chain challenges also are affecting the ability to get food to the needy, Vierling and Aft said.
Second Harvest works through dozens of partner agencies in the High Point area and the Northwest part of the state. At a recent community food distribution in the Jamestown area, people from 380 households were served, equating to a total of about 1,500 people, Aft said.
“What we know is that many of the people we assisted that day were actually getting food to provide to their neighbors, people at their places of worship and their extended family,” Aft said. “When we say it went to 1,500 that day, we know it’s going to literally thousands more because of the kindness of the individuals we’re serving.”
