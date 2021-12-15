Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 60,201,298 cases and 798,945 deaths
Worldwide cases 270,783,891 — COVID-19 has killed 5,312,314 people
N.C. cases: 1,580,909 (19,070 deaths)
Guilford County: 72,787 (932 deaths)
Forsyth County: 55,970 (596 deaths)
Davidson: 27,892 (328 deaths)
Randolph: 23,430 (334 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 166.875 (1,299 deaths)
Durham: 36,826 (267 deaths)
Wake: 138,937 (913 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Wednesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GTCC PROGRAM EXTENDED
Guilford Technical Community College’s Vaccination Incentive Program, which recently topped nearly $2 million in disbursements to students and employees receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, has been extended until Jan. 31. The program rewards students, staff and faculty for their commitment to the health and safety of the community by awarding a one-time incentive payment of $500 to those showing proof of vaccination. Nearly 4,000 students, faculty and staff have received payments.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.
