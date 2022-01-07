DEMAND FOR TEST KITS
During the last two weeks, the demand for COVID-19 testing services has tripled at Bethany Medical testing sites. With the recent appearance of the omicron variant, the need for testing has escalated across the nation. Bethany Medical has continued to handle the high patient volume at all 15 Piedmont Triad locations. Check the Bethany Medical Facebook page to get updates on which locations have available COVID-19 test appointments.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
