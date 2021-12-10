NEED TO KNOW (LOGO).jpg

Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:

U.S. cases: 49,759,770 cases and 796,051 deaths

Worldwide cases 268,978,748 — COVID-19 has killed 5,293,608 people

N.C. cases: 1,566,269 (18,976 deaths)

Guilford County: 72,045 (929 deaths)

Forsyth County: 55,383 (592 deaths)

Davidson: 27,577 (326 deaths)

Randolph: 23,212 (332 deaths)

Mecklenburg: 165,456 (1,294 deaths)

Durham: 36,550 (267 deaths)

Wake: 137,498 (911 deaths)

Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 4 p.m. Friday.

COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.

Eligible community members include:

• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.

• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.

Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.

CONE BOOSTER SHOTS

Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE

Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, is available to all eligible county residents. Assistance with rent and utilities, trash removal, natural gas, propane and internet service. Apply in person 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point. For information call 336-641-3000.

