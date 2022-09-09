Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 94,928,947 cases and 1,048,185 deaths
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 4:40 pm
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 94,928,947 cases and 1,048,185 deaths
Worldwide cases: 606,106,060 — COVID-19 has killed 6,505,288 people
N.C. cases: 3,141,302 (26,365 deaths)
Guilford County: 142,443 (1,323 deaths)
Forsyth County: 111,184 (870 deaths)
Davidson: 49,593 (454 deaths)
Randolph: 40,128 (475 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 334,777 (1,732 deaths)
Durham: 92,783 (367 deaths)
Wake: 361,248 (1,235 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 10 a.m. Friday.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
E-VISITS
Cone Health has added virtual options for people experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms. Free COVID-19 e-visits can be found at conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart. The free e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour. On-demand video visits are also available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.
