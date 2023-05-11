EDITOR’S NOTE: Today marks the final publication of the regular series “COVID-19: What You Need To Know Today” that The High Point Enterprise started in March 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic to keep up with local COVID-19 developments and responses. The Enterprise is ending the publication of “Need To Know” because the federal government dropped the national COVID-19 emergency declaration on Thursday and information on new cases and deaths won’t be updated by government agencies.
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 106,787,016 cases and 1,162,662 deaths
Worldwide cases: 765,903,278 — COVID-19 has killed 6,927,378 people
N.C. cases: 3,501,404 (29,059 deaths)
Guilford County: 162,354 (1,500 deaths)
Forsyth County: 126,962 (99 deaths)
Davidson: 56,717 (514 deaths)
Randolph: 44,950 (523 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 371,088 (1,925 deaths)
Durham: 104,443 (421 deaths)
Wake: 394,227 (1,358 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Wednesday. U.S., global numbers from the World Health Organization at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
COVID RESPONSE WINDS DOWN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will make a number of changes because the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency came to an end Thursday.
Vaccines will remain available through Guilford County Division of Public Health. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone ages 6 months and older. Guilford County Division of Public Health will continue to provide vaccine clinics through their on-site clinics and mobile units, offering adult COVID-19 immunizations and boosters.
• COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line Ends
Effective May 31, the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment line, 336-641-7944, will be discontinued. Anyone who would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine after May 30 can call the Guilford County Division of Public Health general appointment line at 336-641-3245 or can visit myspot.nc.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.
• County COVID-19 Data Dashboards Will Sunset
Guilford County’s daily reporting to the state pandemic dashboards ended Thursday. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has also ceased updates to the state COVID-19 dashboard.
The COVID-19 testing site in High Point managed by Radeas Labs has ended and the StarMed testing site in Greensboro will discontinue operations at the end of the month. All North Carolina households can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests by visiting www.accesscovidtests.org through June 30.
Face coverings are no longer required in public health clinic areas. Masks are still highly recommended and anyone who wishes to wear a mask is encouraged to do so.
