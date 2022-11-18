CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available at Cone Health pharmacies, including Cone Health MedCenter High Point at N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road. The vaccinations are free to all consumers. The bivalent boosters offer protection against the original variant COVID-19 virus in addition to the new variant that causes most new cases.
NOVANT BOOSTER SHOTS
Novant Health is now administering the updated COVID-19 booster doses in its family medicine and pediatric clinics. Patients interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider. This updated booster dose provides an immune response protective against the omicron variant. Anyone 12 years old or above is eligible for the Pfizer booster dose and anyone 18 years older or above are eligible for the Moderna booster. A monovalent primary vaccine series must be completed before receiving a bivalent booster.
