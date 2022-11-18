NEED TO KNOW (LOGO).jpg

CONE BOOSTER SHOTS

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available at Cone Health pharmacies, including Cone Health MedCenter High Point at N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road. The vaccinations are free to all consumers. The bivalent boosters offer protection against the original variant COVID-19 virus in addition to the new variant that causes most new cases.

