Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 93,838,712 cases and 1,041,466 deaths
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 5:20 pm
Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 93,838,712 cases and 1,041,466 deaths
Worldwide cases: 597,579,325 — COVID-19 has killed 6,457,679 people
N.C. cases: 3,098,923 (25,843 deaths)
Guilford County: 140,314 (1,296 deaths)
Forsyth County: 109,314 (862 deaths)
Davidson: 49,154 (447 deaths)
Randolph: 39,701 (467 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 330,715 (1,706 deaths)
Durham: 91,499 (349 deaths)
Wake: 357,413 (1,191 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
VACCINES DISCONTINUED
StarMed is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Four Seasons Mall. People who received their first vaccine dose at the location and require a second dose after July 31 should visit www.vaccines.gov to find an alternate vaccine location. StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services at the Four Seasons Mall. To set an appointment for testing, check the website www.starmed.care.
OUTREACH CAMPAIGN
The Guilford County Division of Public Health recently launched its MyWhy campaign to help advance health equity around COVID-19 with prevention and education materials. The campaign features personal testimonials from people in the community from a diverse set of backgrounds discussing why they got vaccinated.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations. Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health is offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
