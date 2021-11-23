Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 47,851,481 cases and 773,106 deaths
Worldwide cases 257,555,773 — COVID-19 has killed 5,150,868 people
N.C. cases: 1,521,760 (18,642 deaths)
Guilford County: 70,072 (915 deaths)
Forsyth County: 53,520 (578 deaths)
Davidson: 26,603 (314 deaths)
Randolph: 22,549 (325 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 161,399 (1,272 deaths)
Durham: 35,640 (263 deaths)
Wake: 133,215 (902 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Tuesday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
COUNTY BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is now offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at all community, mobile and health department locations.
Eligible community members include:
• Moderna and Pfizer: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose six months ago.
• Johnson & Johnson: Individuals aged 18 and older who received their second dose two months ago.
Booster dose appointments may be scheduled online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
WAKE CHILD VACCINES
Brenner Children’s and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have begun scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccine at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region with plans to expand to other locations in the coming weeks.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all county-affiliated community, mobile and health department locations to eligible community members who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Available by appointment only. Determine eligibility and schedule appointments at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.