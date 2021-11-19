Coronavirus case numbers reported so far:
U.S. cases: 47,588,874 cases and 769,654 deaths
Worldwide cases 256,484,375 — COVID-19 has killed 5,138,066 people
N.C. cases: 1,514,879 (18,597 deaths)
Guilford County: 69,744 (913 deaths)
Forsyth County: 53,169 (578 deaths)
Davidson: 26,438 (314 deaths)
Randolph: 22,393 (324 deaths)
Mecklenburg: 160,678 (1,270 deaths)
Durham: 35,497 (263 deaths)
Wake: 132,562 (900 deaths)
Source: N.C. numbers reported by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at noon Friday. U.S., global numbers from Johns Hopkins University at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
GUILFORD CHILD VACCINES
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11 at select clinics. Vaccinations are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Dudley High School, 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro. A parent or legal guardian is required to accompany children. Appointments not required, but strongly encouraged. Schedule appointments online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944. Indicate whether your child will need special accommodations when scheduling.
WAKE CHILD VACCINES
Brenner Children’s and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have begun scheduling appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children will receive the vaccine at Downtown Health Plaza’s pediatric clinic, part of Brenner Children’s. Appointments will be available at a number of pediatric primary care clinics throughout the region with plans to expand to other locations in the coming weeks.
CONE BOOSTER SHOTS
Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible by appointment only. Boosters available to eligible people who had their last dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago. Those 65 and older and other certain populations are eligible. Also, all people ages 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot. To schedule an appointment or to determine eligibility, go to conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
GUILFORD BOOSTER SHOTS
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all county-affiliated community, mobile and health department locations to eligible community members who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more. Available by appointment only. Determine eligibility and schedule appointments at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by phone at 336-641-7944.
PEDIATRIC TESTING
Because of an increased demand for pediatric testing, Cone Health has opened a separate pediatric COVID-19 testing site at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101. Testing will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. but requires an appointment to be made online at conehealth.com/testing.
